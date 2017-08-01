LTN Global delivers SportsGrid with broadcast quality video

LTN Global, media technology and video transport network solutions provider, announced today a multi-year agreement with SportsGrid,.

The agreement provides SportsGrid with advanced cloud-based automation products optimising operational efficiency and dependability.

LTN supports SportsGrid with automated production services, including the delivery of live programming support managed from the state-of-the-art production facility located in Kansas City, MO.

SportsGrid is the first 24-hour linear network streaming exclusive live fantasy sports and wagering coverage of all major sports and events.

LTN’s suite of communication and production tools virtually integrates the necessary functions for master control, allowing the entire SportsGrid production team to manage their live programming schedule flawlessly.

SportsGrid delivers the network’s live streaming HLS video feed through a resilient low-latency IP connection from the cloud. The LTN platform leverages its low latency transport network and cloud-based production infrastructure, providing SportsGrid with best practices production workflows, managed, and monitored using proprietary software to deliver a scalable and dependable support service solution.

LTN’s wide range of broadcast and digital services includes full production and master control, as well as remote and virtual production support.

Additionally, LTN’s end-to-end video content ecosystem provides clients with ad enablement and metadata insertion, cloud-based routing of broadcast and digital content, and a multicast transport network.

Neil Harwell, general manager of LTN’s create operation in Kansas City said: “By leveraging LTN’s cloud-enabled IP video transport delivery services, content arrives on every platform in the SportsGrid network with ultra-low latency and ultra-high broadcast quality.”