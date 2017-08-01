Robocom launches Transformers VR experience at Dubai Mall

Robocom VR launched ‘Transformer VR – Invasion of the Decepticons’ - the virtual reality videogame lets users take on the mighty decepticons using a robotic shell.

The new virtual reality videogame has opened in Dubai Mall’s Virtual Reality Park, which lets gamers defend the world against a Decepticon invasion, while taking on the role of Bumblebee.

The game was put together by virtual reality company RobocomVR with help from Hasbro (the makers of Transformers).

Karim Ibrahim, CEO, Robocom VR spoke to Digital Studio at the launch event, opening up on the finer details of developing the game. “I’ve been a serial entrepreneur and despite failing in a few businesses there was something different about VR given the endless possibilities it has.”

Ibrahim said developers need to take into account several metrics when developing a VR game – such as utilising hardware simulation. "But really it is all about what the player is seeing in first person".

Ibrahim added that VR must be treated like an empty room, which can be transformed with a flick of a switch into a whole new universe. “Making a standout VR game has to be centred around rich graphics and engaging the player.”

Transformer VR – Invasion of the Decepticons has been developed after hours of research carried out by Ibrahim and his team. One of the major challenges was making all the transformation rigs and animations within the game, then synchronising them into the machine to move accordingly. “After all, our VR simulators does full 360-degree interactive rotations,” he added.

Robocom VR is the first Middle East company to develop a VR Transformers game through its partnership with Hasbro. “Working with a large scale company such as Hasbro was phenomenal. The things we learned, the level the team was performing at, and how it made us grow as individuals and as a team was extraordinary. We are still at the very beginning, we intend to have 200 machines in the market by 2022 and 1,000 by 2024 with online tournaments and competitions running weekly, Ibrahim revealed.

The game was officially launched in November at a bespoke event hosted by ITP Gaming in Al Badayer Fort.