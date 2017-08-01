SVOD revenue in the US spiked 39% in Q3 to $5.5 billion

Broadcast
News
Published: 25 November 2020 - 2:33 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

According to the latest information released by the Digital Entertainment Group, revenue from SVOD services in the US was up 38.7% year-over-year to more than $5.5bn in Q3.

The report also found that the selling and renting of movies and TV shows has taken a hit during the pandemic.

Electronic sell-through fell nearly 14% in Q3 to around $601 million. The disc business also took a hit with sales declining 34.3% in the quarter to just $434.3 million. DVD and Blu-ray rentals fell 34.4% to around $225 million.

The aggregate business of providing US consumers with movies and TV shows at home is still up significantly during the pandemic—up 17.47% to nearly $7.3bn in Q3, and up 23.29% to $22.2bn for the first three quarters of 2020.


