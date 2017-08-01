Yas Creative Hub set to triple entertainment sector’s impact on economy

Yas Creative Hub, a new purpose-biult facility is set to come online in Q4 2021 that will look to capitalise on Abu Dhabi’s media, gaming and entertainment sector.

The facility, which will occupy a footprint of 2.9 million ft2, is hoping to attract SMEs and freelance professionals as well as industry bigwigs such as CNN when it opens its doors next year.

Yas Creative Hub is forecasted to be home to more than 16,000 professionals in the next decade, a three times increase over current numbers. Professionals in the content creation, broadcast media and advertising space are expected to sit beside sectors such as visual effects and video game development.

The Yas Creative Hub is being touted as the first industry-specific build for the creative sector in the GCC, with construction work 75% complete and on track for the official opening of phase one of the campus in Q4 2021.

At opening TwoFour54’s existing community of over 600 companies and 5,000 professionals will relocate to the new campus.

CNN, Ubisoft and Unity Technologies are among the companies that have already confirmed to join Yas Creative Hub next year.

H.E. Mohammed Al Mubarak, Chairman of twofour54 Abu Dhabi, said: “We are experiencing an exponential expansion in the creative industry. Yas Creative Hub will be a driving force in the evolution of Abu Dhabi’s own creative economy, bringing together a large and diverse community of skilled professionals in a stunning campus development purpose-designed to spark innovation and collaboration.”

The facility will almost double the amount of studio space available in Abu Dhabi thanks to the 34,400 sq.ft. (3,2000 sq.m) of production facilities and 35,300 sq.ft (3,300 sq.m) of post-production suites.

The studios are designed to be flexible to meet the needs of large or small productions. The ceilings are up to 15m high to accommodate all kinds of equipment and set design.

Broadcasters can also make use of the glass-walled viewing corridor which offers an incredible backdrop taking in the Yas Bay Waterfront.

Gaming is the fastest growing segment of the media industry in the Middle East and the value of the region’s gaming industry is predicted to rise to USD4.4 billion by 2022.

Yas Creative Hub will be home to a gaming Centre of Excellence that provides the game development industry in the region with unparalleled on-the-ground support to students, professionals and small businesses throughout the Middle East and Africa.

The centre is part of a 10-year landmark partnership with Unity Technologies, the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content.