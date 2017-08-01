Disguise embraces e-learning with new courses

The launch of the online platform coincides with Disguise’s decision to extend the free licence for its Designer software until June 2021 in an initiative to extend learning opportunities to all.

The Disguise training team has redesigned the entire training programme, in order to facilitate remote and flexible learning.

The new programme will split each major course up into two parts; one taught online on the new system, and the second, more practical part, carried out in-person.

The programme will allow students to test their knowledge on specialist Disguise equipment, and students will also have the option to undertake entire courses in a classroom setting should they request.

All major training pathways will be offered, these include: Fundamental Training, Pre-production Workflows, Systems Integration, Creative Sequencing, DMX Workflows and OmniCal.

An expert-level xR training pathway will also be available, aimed at demonstrating the setup of an xR project inside disguise; from initial stages through to the final steps of the xR calibration process and integration with generative content engines.

Launched in beta earlier in the year before its full release in September, Disguise’s new LMS has already registered over 1,000 users who have actively undertaken and managed their training pathways.