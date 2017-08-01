Freej to be developed into game by Saudi firm

Creators of Freej, the premier Emirati animated series, have partnered with Saudi-based company BossBunny Games to develop and publish electronic games.

The games will be inspired by the works of Lammtara, the studio behind hit TV series Freej.

According to WAM, the announcement was made in the presence of Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, the UAE's Minister of Culture and Youth, and Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, the UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Al Kaabi said: "Electronic games have become one of the most rapidly emerging creative industries and contribute to massive investments which lead to great economic development for countries. These are sustainable sectors with continued growth potential at an accelerated pace year-after-year. Both the UAE and Saudi Arabia possess young creative talents and great capabilities in the electronic games industry, and with such developments these will further expand the region’s reach and positive influence.

"We welcome this partnership as it offers strong prospects to empower university talent and groom them in the field of innovation, production and design to become future entrepreneurs. Our dream is to see them propagate local culture and heritage to an international audience," she added.

Aziza Al Ahmadi, founder of BossBunny Games, revealed plans to establish an integrated training centre for the games industry in the coming year, bringing talent from the region's universities to "hone their skills and potential".

In August, Mohammad Saeed Harib, the creator behind Freej, became the first person to have an Arabic-language cartoon translated into Japanese, underscoring the international demand for homegrown UAE content.