Huawei registers sales in excess of AED1m in online sale

The company manufacturers the P40 Pro smartphone, which has the largest camera sensor for any smartphone until date.

The P40, which was part of the sale, was joined by other smartphones under Huawei’s stable, wearables, audio products, laptops, and tablets.

“Live sale events have become increasingly popular today in the UAE, given the current situation where consumers are leaning more towards e-commerce and the use of digital platforms,” said Keith Li, country manager, Huawei Consumer Business Group UAE.

The P40 series features a 1/1.28-inch sensor has a binned pixel size measuring 2.44μm to boost light intake for enhanced low-light performance, while a new periscope design realises 10x optical zoom.