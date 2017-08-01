IHSE launches the new Draco tera flex series of KVM matrix switchers

Broadcast
News
Published: 26 November 2020 - 7:01 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

IHSE has launched a new and improved Draco tera flex series of KVM matrix switchers.

Along with compact design and low cost, the Draco tera flex family incorporates features from the Draco tera enterprise series of switches; including SNMPv3, LDAPS, multilingual on-screen display, encrypted communication for maximum security (for API, Draco tera configuration tool and Matrix Grid) and fast booting.

Draco tera flex devices can now be interconnected easily in a decentralised matrix system using matrix grid technology.

The switcher is available in three housing variants (1, 2 and 4 U) with between 16 and 160 ports.

All ports can be used flexibly as inputs or outputs.

8-port expansion modules can be mixed between Cat and fiber optic types, with either 1 Gbit/s or 3 Gbit/s bandwidth; thus almost all customer-specific requirements can be achieved. The unit features integrated power supply and redundant network connection as standard.

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

