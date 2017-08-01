Netflix pledges to up its Arabic content

Netflix is set to dramatically increase its Arabic content having just launched its maiden Arabic series in a bid to localise content.

Ahmed Sharkawi, director of Arabic original series, Netflix has confirmed to sister publication AB.com that a further five programmes from the region has been planned for the next 12 months.

Paranormal, which debut in November, is a six-episode series, filmed in Egypt and created by Amr Salama, based on the popular books.

It tells the story of a sceptical haematologist who is plunged into a series of inexplicable events and unwillingly becomes the go-to-guy for paranormal investigations.

“It’s been the dream of the director Amr Salama for 15 years to make the show and we’re so happy that finally it is coming to life. We are, of course, thrilled that the book fans will finally see their favourite characters and monsters and ghosts, the ones that they read about, that’s finally coming on screen," Sharkawi said AB.com.

Paranormal is only the second Arabic series to air on Netflix, the first one being Jinn which premiered in 2019.

Sharkawi confirmed more productions are in the pipeline, including AlRawabi School for Girls, written and directed by Jordanian director Tima Shomali in collaboration with writer Shirin Kamal; and the first comedy series for Abla Fahita, the iconic diva of talk shows, the puppet, in her first screen acting gig.

Netflix is also working with Tunisian award-winning star Hend Sabry, on the first show that she will be starring in and executive producing herself, a female-centred dramedy; and Sharkawi revealed there is the “mega-project” with international pop star Amr Diab, who is making his first comeback to drama in 27 years.