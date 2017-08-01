ZEE5 Global offers free subscription to Emax customers

Published: 27 November 2020 - 8:14 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

ZEE5 Global has partnered with Emax Electronics in the UAE to offer consumers a free subscription.

The strategic alliance comes in just as Emax completes 15 years in the UAE.

The Indian OTT platform has a content library of more than 125,000 hours comprising of of Indian TV shows, movies, news and videos.

Archana Anand, chief business officer, ZEE5 Global said: “We have been steadily expanding our network in the Middle East market to reach consumers at different touch points, and this partnership with Emax is yet another milestone towards that.”


