Christian Massmann joins Qvest Group board

Qvest Media has appointed Christian Massmann as managing director and chief sales officer (CSO) of the Qvest Group.

Massmann will be responsible for the global sales business in the media sector and thereby occupy a key role for one of the Qvest Group’s core businesses.

He will also further develop customer loyalty in the media sector and drive forward the synergies between the Qvest Group’s portfolio companies.

As CSO he will be responsible for the further development of the go-to-market strategy and the dedicated range of services for companies like broadcasters, streaming providers, platform operators, publishers, and telecommunications providers.

This includes solutions for building Full-IP and remote infrastructures, cloudified and scalable SaaS and managed service solutions as well as the implementation of innovative software-defined applications.

Peter Nöthen, CEO of the Qvest Group, said: “With our continuously expanding portfolio, we offer a wide range of services and solutions that can be perfectly tailored to meet customer needs. These include technology consulting and system integration as well as individual software development and cloud-based solutions in the areas of SaaS and PaaS. With Christian leading our national and international sales business, we are gaining an internationally experienced sales and marketing expert from the media and digital industry to make this offering even more accessible to media companies and further increase customer satisfaction.”

Massmann has managed numerous digital transformation processes and led several companies to exponential growth:

He previously held positions that include: global board member and chief sales and marketing officer EMEA of the Australian-British software and technology provider Adstream; member of the management board and world sales director of ZDF Enterprises; and CEO of ZDF Digital for nine years.

Furthermore, Massmann is co-founder and shareholder of NOAA Partners, an international strategy and implementation consultancy for business growth and innovation.