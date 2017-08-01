ClassX LiveBoard V6.6 supporting Bluefish444 Kronos K8 launched

Broadcast
News
Published: 29 November 2020 - 3:06 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Bluefish444, manufacturer of the professional video industry’s highest-quality uncompressed video interface cards and signal converters, announced official support for ClassX LiveBoard software version 6.6 with KRONOS K8.

The ClassX LiveBoard family encompasses a broad range of on-air broadcast graphics.

LiveBoard is a powerful, multilayer, reliable and incredibly easy to use graphics solution with live titling. Liveboard major features include multilayered realtime 2D / 3D broadcast graphics, media playout, template-based creative suite with streaming and switching capabilities.

K8, Bluefish’s latest SDI hardware, is now officially supported by Liveboard bringing with it support for multi-channel, and Fill/Key UHD workflows.

The V6.6 update to ClassX LiveBoard software adds SDI video input to the SDI Fill/Key and on-board keyer SDI output workflows already supported by Bluefish Epoch range.

“Bluefish keeps delivering innovation and power to our customers by creating competitive yet rock-solid products for high demanding broadcasters", comments Michele Puccini, CEO at ClassX. "The asynchronous design of the new K8 and the optimal performance of the built-in DMA makes it possible to produce very smooth, content-rich, multi-channel 4K/UHD graphics and media playout.”


