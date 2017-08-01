OSN appoints SAWA as commercial distribution for UAE

Broadcast
News
Published: 29 November 2020 - 7:43 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
UAE-based content licensing management company, SAWA Rights Management (SRM), has been appointed as the exclusive partner of OSN for business in the UAE.

As part of the agreement, SRM will manage all the commercial licensing for OSN for Business across the Emirates.

In simple terms the partnership with SRM opens up OSN to various businesses such as hotels, hospitals, cafes, and camps to provide entertainment for their customers. On offer is more than 300 TV channels from the Dubai-based broadcaster.

Hani ElKukhun, chief commercial officer of OSN, said: “We found the perfect partner in SRM. Their wealth of experience in the industry combined with their strong network will help us expand and accelerate the growth of OSN for Business in the UAE.”

