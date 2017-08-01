Review: Can the Benq GS2 replace a smart TV?

Projectors manufacturers are always on a quest to improve the technology by reducing their size, making them portable, bulb-free, and providing an overall smarter experience.

Several manufacturers are racing to go one better on their rivals, but Benq seems to have set itself in a league of its own with the GS2.

Launched in May 2020, Benq are calling it the wireless mini-projector, which has the makings of a go-anywhere, rugged yet stylish, plug and play set-up. We tested the GS2 for a two-week period, putting it through its paces and different scenarios.

Specs and build

The GS2 uses a DLP 3438 projection system that pushes out 720p resolution (at a distance of about three metres which is equivalent to an 85-inch TV). Interestingly if you mount the projector closer to the wall, the resolutions goes up a notch, coming at the expense of screen size. It’s a choice of picture quality versus picture size that users need to make.

Other sticky bits from the spec sheet include a contrast ratio of 100,000:1 and 1.07 billion colour reproduction. The GS2 is rated for 20,000 hours of use in normal settings and 30,000 hours of use in its Eco setting.

The unit comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 and is not too complicated to connect to, the user experience of toggling through the settings menu is similar to that of the Sony PlayStation. In terms of Bluetooth, the GS2 misses out on Bluetooth 5 and instead comes with generation 4 technology. It does have a USB-C port, along with a full-size USB-A, and HDMI port.

It’s evident that Benq hasn’t skimped in the look and feel department, the GS2 has an almost Nappa leather-like feel to it, although it could be the use of fine grain, soft touch plastic finishing.

Ease of use

The projector runs on Android 6.0, and has a smart TV interface which is simple to get used to. On the connectivity front, there were little to no issues when plugging, and streaming from my smartphone. But the real fun of the GS2 is streaming live sport and gaming.

Since BeIN Sports’ BeIN Connect app doesn’t let you stream through mobile, I had to use my laptop to connect to the GS2, in order to stream Premier League football. And here’s where things got slightly tricky.

The BeIN application wouldn’t stream via Bluetooth from the MacBook or Windows laptops. In fact the MacBook wouldn’t even stream using the HDMI cable. It’s not a dig at Benq, it could well be a feature that BeIN are preventing from enabling to ensure personal licenses aren’t used by businesses such as pubs and cafes.

So having connected the Windows laptop via HDMI, I soon realised the in-built speaker on the GS2 left a lot to be desired. I appreciate that plenty of hardware has been packed into a really tight footprint, but a few inches more here and there for a richer, louder sounding audio would be welcome.

Coming back to the streaming experience - Netflix, OSN Play, and BeIN were an absolute treat. And when I did fancy dusting out the old PS4, gaming was a lot of fun as well. The fans do run almost non-stop in to keep the GS2 cool, and while it isn’t too distracting you can hear a constant humming noise if you really strain.

The picture quality is top notch, I had to a check the spec sheet a few times if the GS2 was a 1080p unit. Colours are sharp, and you can change colour profiles based on the content you are watching. A few hours into consuming your favourite content and you will be forgiven to think you it’s an LED TV.

Verdict

The Benq GS2 is priced at AED2,499 (at the time of publishing this article), that’s equivalent to a 75-inch Smart LED TV, which comes with its set of pros and cons. You have to keep in mind that projectors need to be used in dark environments only. In which case an LED TV makes a lot of sense. But with the GS2, portability is a major selling point. You can simply make any decently sized wall your viewing experience.

I found myself moving the projector between the living room, kitchen and bedroom to suit my viewing needs. And that’s what I believe technology should be able to do – adapt to a user.

There are, however, a few things I would like to see Benq improve on – the aforementioned audio experience aside – backlit physical buttons on the projector and remote control will be welcome additions, especially since a projector is mostly operated in the dark.

Finally, if you are in the market for a versatile projector that can do it all (which includes taking it camping), you should definitely consider the GS2.