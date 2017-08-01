Shure acquires Stem Audio

Broadcast
News
Published: 29 November 2020 - 3:22 p.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
Two key players in the conferencing audio ecosystem market have joined forces, as Shure have acquired Stem Audio.

Shure acquisition of California-based Midas Technology, Inc., also known as Stem Audio, specialises in providing a suite of products including table, ceiling and wall microphones as well as loudspeakers, control interfaces and hubs.

With the acquisition of Stem Audio, Shure will be able to further expand and diversify its solution offering for organisations of all sizes, while Stem Audio will benefit from the global infrastructure and support capabilities that Shure provides.

“We’re thrilled to be joining a company with an unrivaled pedigree and history in manufacturing audio products,” said
Jacob Marash, CEO and Founder, Stem Audio. “Shure’s scale and global reach will help make Stem Audio products more available to customers, providing improved value, quality and support.”

Shure and Stem Audio will continue to operate separately as integration plans for sales and support are finalised.

Future plans for the respective product portfolios will be shared later. In the meantime, customers will continue to buy and receive support for Stem Audio products from Stem Audio’s current channels, including StemAudio.com in the US market. This acquisition also includes Midas’ Phoenix Audio Technologies brand.
