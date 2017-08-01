MBC Media Solutions gets new CEO and executive team

MBC Media Solutions (MMS), MBC Group’s commercial and advertising sales unit, has appointed Ahmed Al Sahhaf to head its new in-house business unit.

MMS, launched in partnership with Engineer Holding Group (‘EHG’), allows MBC to work more closely with clients, which include many of the world’s largest consumer brands, their marketing and advertising companies, and their media buying agencies.

Sahhaf, who has been appointed as chief executive officer, joins with more than 15 years of expertise in the regional advertising and communications market where he was - until recently - the general manager of STC’s consumer marketing communication.

Nadim Samara has been appointed as MMS’ chief operating officer, having previously been CEO of Dubai-based Omnicom Media Group MENA.

Samara brings in-depth understanding of the region’s advertising market.

In addition Waleed El-Essawy has been designated as the company’s managing director of the MMS’ operations in Egypt.

A veteran in in the commercial advertising experience, having worked with CBC TV network in Egypt.

Commenting on the recent appointments, Waleed Al Ibrahim, chairman, MBC GROUP said: “We have assembled a strong leadership team and put in place a comprehensive governance framework to take our new venture MMS forward. Under the Chairmanship of Mohammed Alkhereiji and Executive leadership of Ahmed Al Sahhaf, this comprises executives with proven expertise in the regional advertising market, coupled with in-depth knowledge of the global media industry.