Viu prizes top FOX content with key MENA partnership

Broadcast
News
Published: 3 November 2020 - 12:59 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
OTT service provider Viu has partnered with FOX+ to expand its tailored international content offering to its audiences across MENA from October.

More than 300 titles will be available on Viu, with close to 100 hours of new content being added to the platform each month.

Audiences will have access to content from FOX+ including the latest TV series, lifestyle shows, Hollywood blockbusters, documentaries and kids’ programs.

Abe Aboul Naga, general manager, Viu Middle East, said: “We know what our viewers want and we are delighted to be working alongside an international brand such as FOX+ to provide even more tailored entertainment. We believe this collaboration will not only attract new audiences but also enhance the viewing experience of our existing users.”

Subscribers to Viu’s free service will gain access to the first episode of each available FOX+ series.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

‘Airbnb of mobility’ gets approval from Dubai’s RTA
    Andaz Dubai The Palm launches hydroponic container farm
      US Election: Trump victory ‘could suit UAE airlines’
        IRENA Council Meets as Agency Renews Call for Recovery Built around Energy Transformation
          Hira Industries to build mega solar plants at its head office

            More related galleries

            99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, The Address Hotel, Downtown Dubai, by A&T Group Interiors
              Dubai sets another Guinness World Record with milestone architectural achievement
                CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Best interior design concept of the year
                  CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Food & Beverage
                    Speakers announced for the Oil & Gas Future Forum