Viu prizes top FOX content with key MENA partnership

OTT service provider Viu has partnered with FOX+ to expand its tailored international content offering to its audiences across MENA from October.

More than 300 titles will be available on Viu, with close to 100 hours of new content being added to the platform each month.

Audiences will have access to content from FOX+ including the latest TV series, lifestyle shows, Hollywood blockbusters, documentaries and kids’ programs.

Abe Aboul Naga, general manager, Viu Middle East, said: “We know what our viewers want and we are delighted to be working alongside an international brand such as FOX+ to provide even more tailored entertainment. We believe this collaboration will not only attract new audiences but also enhance the viewing experience of our existing users.”

Subscribers to Viu’s free service will gain access to the first episode of each available FOX+ series.