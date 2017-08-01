Boris FX Sapphire annouces new 2021 suite for post production

Broadcast
News
Published: 30 November 2020 - 11:34 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Boris FX's new 2021 suite is set to be a significant technical step forward for editors, artist, or motion graphics designers working on Apple's Mac Mac workstation.

Boris FX Sapphire, a relatively well-known product in the post-production industry, will deliver the long-requested Metal GPU-acceleration to the plugin suite.

Sapphire with Metal can render up to 4x faster compared to CPU-only. Sapphire 2021 also adds new effects, presets, lens flares, and updated functionality in the Sapphire Flare Designer.

Sapphire 2021 is now available as a plugin for Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro, Avid Media Composer, and OFX hosts including Autodesk Flame, Foundry Nuke, Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve, and VEGAS Pro.

“Sapphire users working on a Mac purchased within the last seven years have a lot to celebrate with the 2021 release,” says Boris Yamnitsky, president and founder, Boris FX.

“Metal GPU acceleration future-proofs Sapphire rendering technology on the Mac platform and ensures optimal GPU utilisation on upcoming Mac silicon hardware.”

Brian Fox, Director of Product Marketing, Boris FX said: “The new S_UltraGlow and S_UltraZap effects represent the evolution of two of Sapphire’s most beloved effects, S_Glow and S_Zap. The new parameters and functionality deliver next-level photorealism with tons of new customisation options.”


Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

