The camera supports a range of video transmission protocols including bandwidth NDI, which allows low latency transmission of high-quality live video over a single LAN cable, and SRT, which has strong security suitable for unstable network environments.

The camera also supports live video production and distribution and FreeD, which can connect to an AR/VR system without an encoder.

The PTZ Camera AW-UE100W/K comes with 12G-SDI, 3G-SDI, HDMI and IP output terminals enabling output in 4K 60p/50p.