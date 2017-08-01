SanDisk’s Dual Drive Luxe is posh and versatile

The SanDisk Dual Drive Luxe is a versatile piece of kit to have handy, and despite the company marketing the pen drive as an extension of a smartphone’s storage.

The Dual Drive Luxe (let’s refer to it as that in this review) has a few more tricks up its sleeve.

Specs and build

The Dual Drive Luxe is available in sizes ranging from 32GB all the up to 1TB with pricing starting from US$10 up to $160 respectively.

The USB storage device comes both with a Lightning connector and USB-C. The models for Apple devices (which SanDisk calls the iXpand Flash Drive Go) come in three storage sizes – 64GB, 128GB and 256GB – and are great to connect to your Apple devices to relieve them from high storage usage.

We tested the Dual Drive Luxe, which has the USB-C connector, which doubled up as a storage relief companion for smartphones, but we found some other uses for it.

The only gripe when it came to build quality was the rotating metal clasp’s rather unsatisfying build quality. On rotation the clasp feels a tad flimsy, but in the closed position the drive remains intact. It’s a minor cosmetic issue, which might be a one-off case with the unit we received.

Performance

USB 3.1 technology means read and write speeds are blazing fast. A 1GB 4K video file transferred in a matter of seconds from a device to the Dual Drive Luxe (sequential read performance is rated at up to 150MB/s).

Alternatively, we found that the Dual Drive Luxe can be used with modern cameras. In controlled environment tests, 4K footage from our video camera had little trouble in writing files directly on to the Dual Drive Luxe.

Sure, there are more sophisticated and purpose-built storage solutions built specifically for on-camera storage writing. But thanks to the versatility of the USB-C port, the Dual Drive Luxe can be your back-up solution should you fill up space on your primary storage extension.

Verdict

SanDisk is synonymous with storage solutions, and the Dual Drive Luxe ticks many boxes. In fact, it’s marketed as a rugged unit, with promotional material showing that you can clip it on to your key ring. Available at an affordable price point, the Sandisk Dual Drive Luxe 2-in-1 is easy to recommend as a storage back-up solution.