Miller releases Solo-Q tripod

Miller Camera Support Equipment has released its Solo-Q tripod, with the new Q-lock.

The company claims that the Q-lock improves speed and efficiency.

Charles Montesin, global director of sales and marketing, Miller Camera Support said: “Solo, was introduced by Miller in 2003, and is known for its sturdy, spreader-less, and lightweight tripod."

The company released the Rapid Lock in 2009, adding further improvements to Solo’s speed of set up.

Miller says it has sold over 40,000 Solo tripods, and the addition of the Q-Lock, as it renames Solo to Solo-Q.

The pro-grade tripod is compatible with industry standard 75 & 100mm ball levelling pan and tilt heads.

The tripod is also suited for on-location work because of its flexibility and portability, the company claims.

The design eliminates the need for a spreader with an innovative leg angle control that incorporates a safety lock to ensure quick and easy setting of the tripod.

Each leg has height markings enabling easy accuracy and consistency of set ups. The leg locks tighten with just a quarter of a turn for rapid set up.

The Solo-Q series will comprise of two 75mm bowl tripods, cat# 2500 two-stage and 2505 three-stage, and two 100mm bowl, cat# 2515 two-stage and cat# 2520 three stage. These tripods are made of Carbon Fibre.