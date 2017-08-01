Prism Sound new audio conversion system

The company claims this is the “best performing product to date” to leave its stable.

The ADA-128 is the latest in Prism Sound’s range of Dream A/D and D/A converters.

The product includes the hugely popular ADA-8XR multichannel converter that can be found on several audio facilities worldwide.

Mark Evans, sales director, Prism Sound says: “This is the first product of a new generation of Prism Sound converters and we are confident that it will be well received by audio professionals across many different disciplines, including music recording, post production, broadcast and installation. It builds on everything that is great about Prism Sound conversion but takes it to a new level in terms of power and flexibility.”