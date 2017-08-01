Prism Sound new audio conversion system

Broadcast
News
Published: 7 November 2020 - 1:52 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Prism Sound has launched ADA-128 – a modular audio conversion system offering up to 128 channels of 32-bit A/D and D/A conversion at sample rates of up to 768kHz.

The company claims this is the “best performing product to date” to leave its stable.

The ADA-128 is the latest in Prism Sound’s range of Dream A/D and D/A converters.

The product includes the hugely popular ADA-8XR multichannel converter that can be found on several audio facilities worldwide.

Mark Evans, sales director, Prism Sound says: “This is the first product of a new generation of Prism Sound converters and we are confident that it will be well received by audio professionals across many different disciplines, including music recording, post production, broadcast and installation. It builds on everything that is great about Prism Sound conversion but takes it to a new level in terms of power and flexibility.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Corporate jet market gives boost to Airbus in October
    Aviation recovery has ‘hit a wall’, says IATA head
      Hilton Q3 2020 Results: Opened three times more hotels than competitors
        ‘There isn’t enough supply in the market’, insists Radisson VP
          ADNOC to convene global energy leaders for virtual dialogue on building resilience and role of oil and gas industry in energy transition

            More related galleries

            Cinépolis creates cinema for kids with a playground inside
              The new spotlight range from ERCO, Eclipse range targets museums, art galleries and exclusive retail settings
                Associative Design brings ‘The Best of Portugal’ to Dubai Design Week
                  99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, The Address Hotel, Downtown Dubai, by A&T Group Interiors
                    Dubai sets another Guinness World Record with milestone architectural achievement