ESPN to make 500 positions redundant

ESPN is set to reduce its overall staf by 500 people, it was announced by network president Jimmy Pitaro who released a memo on Thursday,

ESPN, which is part of the Walt Disney Co.’s sports divison, is the latest division in the company to feel the sting of the pandemic.

It has been reported that ESPN has about 6,000 employees, so the reductions work out to about 8% of its total workforce.

News of the layoffs comes as Disney prepares to release its fiscal Q4 results on Nov. 12.

“For some time, ESPN has been engaged in planning for its future amidst tremendous disruption in how fans consume sports,” Pitaro said in a statement. “The pandemic’s effect on ESPN clearly accelerated our thinking on all fronts. Today, as a result of these circumstances, we informed our employees that we have made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce to create a more agile, efficient organization.

“We are parting ways with many exceptional teammates, all of whom have made important contributions to ESPN,” Pitaro continued. “These are not easy decisions, and we will work hard to make their transitions easier. We will move forward in a manner that will allow us to continue to best serve sports fans.”

The layoffs are the latest of several personnel moves that Disney has made since the pandemic took hold in March, including reducing executive salaries, furloughs and other cost cutting mergers. But in his memo, Pitaro alluded that those moves weren’t enough.

“We have, however, reached an inflection point,” Pitaro said in the memo. “The speed at which change is occurring requires great urgency, and we must now deliver on serving sports fans in a myriad of new ways. Placing resources in support of our direct-to-consumer business strategy, digital, and, of course, continued innovative television experiences, is more critical than ever.”