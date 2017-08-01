CABSAT kicks off fist-ever virtual event

The two event is set to end on November 10, and is showcasing innovation and solutions for professionals looking to create, manage, deliver and monetise content on any platform.

Following the decision to move the physical edition of CABSAT to 24th-26th May 2021, CABSAT.Virtual will provide a unique opportunity to reconnect with the full broadcast and satellite industry ecosystem, to meet qualified, influential buyers, network with decision makers and pitch businesses from anywhere in the world.

New for the 2020 virtual event is an AI-powered matchmaking engine that will match businesses with potential buyers for video calls and chat on the virtual platform, while exhibitors will be able to present their products virtually.

The two-day virtual exhibition and conference will be held under the theme ‘curating and delivering limitless must experience content’ and will host a conference packed with speakers who are passionate about all things content.

CABSAT.Virtual’s Content Congress and GVF SatExpo Summit conferences are set to shed light on this challenge, delivering industry-shaping dialogue, uniting creative visionaries, technological disruptors and industry influencers through forward-thinking debate and discussion.

Headlining the conference agenda, three-time Primetime Emmy award-winning short form and interactive creator, showrunner and storyteller Bernie Su will explore interactive storytelling and how to build audiences into TV series in a COVID world.

Among its exhibitors, CABSAT.Virtual is very excited to host the boutique Israeli satellite communications operator Spacecom, which has strategically located satellites over Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Spacecom offers broadcasters, content owners and governments extensive coverage and turnkey solutions for media and content distribution needs. “Spacecom is very excited to take part in CABSAT.Virtual. For years, we have known that CABSAT is a major platform for the broadcast, media and entertainment industry, and now, thanks to the UAE–Israel peace agreement, we can introduce CABSAT’s audience first hand to Spacecom, and the AMOS fleet. AMOS-17, our new digital HTS satellite, enables high-quality services and coverage, designed for Africa’s growing needs,” said Ofer Asif, SVP Business Development, Marketing and Strategy, AMOS, Spacecom.