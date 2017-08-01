Sky News Arabia's ‘Vertical Viewing’ proves successful a month into launching

Published: 10 October 2020 - 5:03 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

A 'Vertical Viewing' option launched by Sky News Arabia has proved successful for live streaming, the network has recorded a significant increase in the number of views on its digital platforms.

A recent report from MOV suggests that 94% of people hold their phones vertically and Mediabrix reported that over 90% of videos watched in a vertical format on phones have a higher completion rate compared to horizontal viewing.

“Understating how viewers navigate the Sky News Arabia digital environment was a key driver behind this innovation,” said Wissam Ayoub, director of operations at Sky News Arabia.

“Our editorial, digital content and overall digital-first strategy are guided by our audiences. The level of interaction and viewership on our digital platforms reflects the success of the Vertical Viewing innovation and demonstrates that mobile-friendly quality news viewing is the next big thing and the way forward in our industry.”

Sky News Arabia became the first TV broadcaster in the region to introduce mobile-friendly 24x7 live streaming in 9:16 format as part of its digital transformation efforts and commitment to innovation. The user-friendly design layout aims to enhance viewer experience across all Sky News Arabia digital platforms.

Users who still prefer watching in traditional horizontal 16:9, can do so by simply flipping their mobile devices.

Last month, Sky News Arabia revealed the new Vertical technology during a first-of-its-kind interactive live broadcast on Facebook.

As part of the Live session, Sky News Arabia also highlighted its new progressive strategy, optimising the use of modern technologies to offer a unique viewing experience that integrates content on digital and traditional media platforms.

