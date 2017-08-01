OSN lures Egyptian market with lucrative OSN Yalla package

OSN has launched a low cost consumer package, Yalla OSN, for the Egyptian maket.

The package is being offered for US$44 (EGY697) for a free-to-air satellite receiver plus three month subscription.

The new cost package caters to the growing demand for home entertainment in the country, offering subscribers a variety of Arabic curated content, as well as a host of blockbuster movies and series across 17 channels.

The new package includes OSN’s new general entertainment channel OSN Mix and aims to offer viewers a curated selection catering to all age demographics.

OSN's latest original Yalla Net’asha ‘Come Dine with Me’ and Season 3 of A’adet Regala will be on offer.

OSN’s new original productions, premium Turkish series Al Tuffah Al Haram and Ta’aer Al Sabah, along with the best of kids’ entertainment will also be available on Yalla OSN.

Customers will also gain access to over 1,700 Nilesat channels for life.

The launch of Yalla OSN follows a successful extensive testing phase carried out across Egypt, with family friendly entertainment and Arabic series proving most popular content formats.

Reem Ashraf, vice president of business development at OSN said: "Egypt is a huge growth market for us which is why we have launched Yalla OSN as our third line of business exclusively in the region. This exciting new package not only offers customers ease of use and great value for money but provides specially curated content for the Egypt audience. With our customers always front of mind, we spent a considerable amount of time looking at consumer trends and entertainment preferences in the country to design this one of a kind package for customers in Egypt at an accessible price point.”

Yalla OSN aims to provide customers exclusive access to original content from Disney+, HBO, Universal, MGM, Paramount+ and many other major Hollywood studios in addition to premium Arabic and Turkish productions.