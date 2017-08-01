AMD's new Ryzen 5000 desktop processors aimed at creative professionals

Offering up to 16 cores, 32 threads and 72 MB of cache in the top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors dominate in heavily threaded workloads and power efficiency, while the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor offers up to a 26% generational uplift in gaming performance.

With extensive improvements throughout the core including a unified 8-core complex with direct access to 32MB L3 cache, the new AMD “Zen 3” core architecture delivers a 19% generational increase in instructions per cycle (IPC), the largest since the introduction of “Zen” processors in 2017.

Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, client business unit, AMD said: “We are extremely proud to deliver what our community and customers have come to expect from Ryzen processors – dominant multi-core and single-core performance and true gaming leadership - all within a broad ecosystem of motherboards and chipsets that are drop-in ready for AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors.”

The baseline Ryzen 5 5600 variant retails for US$299 and the highest end Ryzen 9 5960X will sell for $799. The Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 7 5800X are set to be priced at $549 and $449 respectively.

AMD 500 series motherboards are ready for AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors, which will all be available from November 5, 2020, through a simple BIOS update.