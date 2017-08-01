AMD's new Ryzen 5000 desktop processors aimed at creative professionals

Broadcast
News
Published: 12 October 2020 - 2 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
AMD has kept up pace with Intel’s latest silicon launches having introduced the powerhouse Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processor lineup powered by the new “Zen 3” architecture.

Offering up to 16 cores, 32 threads and 72 MB of cache in the top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors dominate in heavily threaded workloads and power efficiency, while the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor offers up to a 26% generational uplift in gaming performance.

With extensive improvements throughout the core including a unified 8-core complex with direct access to 32MB L3 cache, the new AMD “Zen 3” core architecture delivers a 19% generational increase in instructions per cycle (IPC), the largest since the introduction of “Zen” processors in 2017.

Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, client business unit, AMD said: “We are extremely proud to deliver what our community and customers have come to expect from Ryzen processors – dominant multi-core and single-core performance and true gaming leadership - all within a broad ecosystem of motherboards and chipsets that are drop-in ready for AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors.”

The baseline Ryzen 5 5600 variant retails for US$299 and the highest end Ryzen 9 5960X will sell for $799. The Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 7 5800X are set to be priced at $549 and $449 respectively.

AMD 500 series motherboards are ready for AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors, which will all be available from November 5, 2020, through a simple BIOS update.

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

