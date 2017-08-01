Cartoon Network Arabic turns 10

Cartoon Network Arabic has turned 10 and has introduced beloved classic shows including Dexter, Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends & Courage the Cowardly Dog, to name a few.

Along with new games on the website, kids can also participate and get a chance to win prizes.

As part of the celebrations, Cartoon Network is also launching a new rap song performed by hip hop star and Arab’s Got Talent presenter Qusai along with Saudi rapper Ammar.

The song titled, كارتون نتورك الان في الحال , which means Cartoon Network Right Now! features many of Cartoon Network’s popular characters interacting with Qusai and Amaar in a cartoonified atmosphere.

Darine El Khatib, senior director - creative strategy and brand development - MENA and Turkey at WarnerMedia commented: “A tenth birthday is a special milestone indeed. For the CN Arabic team, it marks 10 years of delivering trusted, entertaining content and television programming that the whole family can watch. We have forged a strong connection with our audiences with localized programming that resonates with the culture and values of the region. As we enter a new decade, we renew our commitment to keep regional audiences entertained and engaged with content that speaks their language.”

The demand and access to children’s content saw a boom in 2020, on the back of a month’s long lockdown.

In its tenth year, CN Arabic will focus on ‘Content Everywhere’, which means serving tailored content that resonates with the target audience across all its platforms.

Part of CN Arabic’s continuous efforts to offer relevant and localised Arabic content include Laith The King which features characters with different dialects from the region such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan. It was created to engage young Arab audiences in their native customs, culture, and heritage.

In addition to culturally relevant themes, CN Arabic also produced its first digital series Cartooners on Cartoon Network MENA’s YouTube page.

The Arabic language 30-episode digital series brings fun and entertainment for children between the ages of 6 and 12, including DIY magic tricks, pranks, challenges and loads of 'how-to' videos.

Along with these locally relevant shows, CN Arabic audiences can also watch a variety of original shows from Cartoon Network such as Ben 10, The Amazing World of Gumball, Apple & Onion and Teen Titans GO! in Arabic.