Prime Focus Technologies inks deal with A+E Networks UK

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) has signed a multi-year strategic deal with A+E Networks UK, a joint venture between Hearst and Sky, and a leading media network with a portfolio of popular, high-performing, and creative brands like Sky HISTORY, HISTORY, Crime+Investigation, Lifetime, History2, and the UK free to air channel BLAZE.

PFT will automate and manage compliance operations workflows for A+E Networks UK using its flagship product, Clear Media ERP.

Clear will become the hub interfacing with upstream systems and downstream vendors of A+E Networks UK and offer a single dashboard for deep visibility into compliance operations.

“We are thrilled to strengthen and grow our partnership with PFT, a company that shares our spirit of innovation and passion,” said Matt Westrup, VP Technology and Operations EMEA at A+E Networks UK. “PFT is an experienced technology solutions provider whose expertise and specialism perfectly complements our operation, so we can both focus on what we do best. Clear offers us a welcome and effective boost in automation and insight that supports our talented teams.”

“PFT’s operational agility and flexibility to set-up a compliance team at extremely short notice using a global delivery model of distributed resources in the UK and India, as well as the robustness of our Clear technology stack impressed A+E Networks UK,” said Nick Kaimakami, executive vice president and head – EMEA and USA East, Prime Focus Technologies. “We look forward to adding value to the engagement.”

PFT will perform end-to-end compliance review and edit as per standards laid down by regulatory bodies like OFCOM, BLM, and BCCSA. The end-to-end compliance process orchestration will be enabled by Clear, making it extremely easy for the A+E Networks UK teams to preview content and perform collaborative reviews.

With a smart approach to compliance editing, Clear comes with an extensive in-built framework of parameters for all content scenarios considered objectionable by various regulatory bodies, helping automate the generation of edit suggestions. As the central compliance operations workflow orchestration engine, Clear will add significant value to A+E Networks UK by lowering their Total Cost of Operations (TCOP), ensuring faster Turn Around Time (TAT), driving greater efficiencies, and achieving never-before scale in compliance operations.

Clear has been deployed successfully on Cloud for the last eleven years. It automates the content supply chain and currently manages 1.5 million hours of content across 220+ multi-cloud locations. Clear helps content creators enhance efficiencies, lower costs, and realise new monetisation opportunities.