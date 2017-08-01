Logic media solutions integrates Leader LT4611 into IP demo system

The system will be used to detail the advantages of IP based video and audio systems compared with traditional SDI technology.



Designed for use in broadcast studios, mobile production vehicles, post-production companies and broadcast equipment maintenance facilities, the Leader LT4611 is a signal generator in 1 U full rack size that outputs an analogue video synchronised signal and audio word clock.

The LT4611 has a genlock input and can be synchronised with NTSC/PAL black burst or HD tri-level sync signals. The integral genlock function allows local sync to be sourced from incoming video.

Options are available enabling sync from GPS, sync from PTP, discrete pattern output, digital audio output and timecode output via 12G-SDI, 3G-SDI, HD-SDI and SD-SDI. Primary and reserve power supply units with automatic switchover are built in.

Christophe Bingemer, managing director, Logic said: “Leader's LT4611 solves a major challenge broadcasters face in providing high-precision SMPTE 2059-2 PTP timing reference signals for the IP and SDI domains which are both repeatable and easily stored.

"Precision Time Protocol monitoring is vital when content is migrated from SDI to IP infrastructures. Some SDI-oriented test equipment vendors have tried integrating a PTP generator into their video sync generators. Telco equipment vendors from their side have tried adding analogue black burst reference capabilities to their timing reference generators. The LT4611 operates much more effectively and in both domains. Broadcasters can select the SDI and IP resources they need from a range of options rather than having to invest in features they have either outgrown or do not yet need. We will be promoting this as the preferred test instrument to all our current and existing customers."



Three independent analogue black burst reference signals are provided, expandable to six. These can also deliver tri-level sync. A 48 kHz word clock output and 48 kHz AES/EBU output are provided to allow audio synchronization.



Standard support for SNMP via Ethernet makes it easy to integrate the LT4611 into a network environment. Alarms are generated with SNMP and displayed on the front panel when errors are detected.

As well as providing both a 10 GbE and 1GbE PTP interface, the instrument comes as standard with three independent synchronized analogue black and burst outputs. This overcomes the challenges of requiring both IP and SDI timing references. A stay-in-sync function maintains the phase when GPS reference is lost, plus a slow-lock function to reduce quality-of-service issues that occur when genlock is restored.All LT4611 features can be managed from the front panel or remotely. Up to 10 preset configurations can be saved within the generator for later recall. The LT4611 can be started with the same settings each time. Logo data and preset data can be written to and recalled from plug-in memory devices via a front-panel USB port.Dual power supplies are built in to maximize operational security. If an error occurs in one of the power supplies, its status light on the LT4611 front panel changes from green to red. A power supply alert can also be output via SNMP. The LT4611 incorporates a real time clock backed up by a battery so there is no need to reset the clock even when the power is turned off and on.The instrument is supported by three LT4610-compatible hardware options and four LT4611-specific hardware options. These can be selected to suit current operating environments. Additional options can be purchased when required.