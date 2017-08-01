Ideal Systems powers cloud-based remote productions with Dejero

Renowned for pushing the boundaries of cloud production, Ideal LIVE is currently producing live coverage of multiple and often concurrent matches for the Malaysian Football League (MFL) 2020 season from geographically dispersed stadiums across Malaysia, with Dejero EnGo mobile transmitters at the heart of the production’s connectivity to the cloud. EnGo uses Emmy award-winning Smart Blending Technology, which simultaneously aggregates diverse wired and wireless IP connections from multiple sources to form a virtual ‘network of networks’, enhancing the reliability of connection paths, expanding coverage and delivering greater bandwidth.

“Dejero’s EnGo not only offers great value to news broadcasters and first responders; it is also a viable alternative for satellite connections or to be relied upon for full on national sports coverage,” explains Updesh Singh, director of technology, South East Asia, at Ideal Systems Group. “With our implementation at the MFL and other live events, we’ve proven that it provides the quality and resilience needed for any type of remote production with even more flexibility than traditional setups.”

The Dejero EnGo is a key component of the lightweight flyaway kits that Ideal Systems is typically delivering to MFL stadiums. These flyaway kits can be set up and ready to broadcast within 90 minutes. For each match there are up to six fixed cameras positioned around the pitch to cover goal shots, wide shots, crowd shots and beauty shots, along with cameras for talent conducting interviews in and around the stadiums. With a fast, one-button start-up time, an easy to navigate user interface and automated settings that adapt to the available bandwidth, Dejero EnGo mobile transmitters are relied upon for these multi-cam setups, and to send high quality, low latency video to the cloud by combining multiple network connections in real-time.



“We have been using Dejero’s technology for our the MFL coverage since 2018 and for many other live events before that,” said Fintan Mc Kiernan, CEO of Ideal Systems South East Asia. “Unlike the very recent initiatives that companies have taken in reaction to the pandemic, we have been implementing cloud-based remote production and other disruptive technology for some time, driven by the desire to work smarter and to optimize our customers budgets.”

With the EnGo transmitter’s integrated global modems, global roaming connectivity services, interchangeable SIM modules, and an internal battery, Ideal LIVE doesn’t have to rely on a venue’s internet or power, nor satellite or fiber connectivity to achieve the high-quality results that are expected from the MFL.

“The EnGo allows us to access up to 6 different networks to ensure we have reliable connectivity; whether we are in a rural stadium where cell networks can be patchy, or in Kuala Lumpur where local networks can become heavily congested with tens of thousands of fans using their smartphones during a match. What’s more, the EnGo is resilient enough to perform just as well in the torrential rain of a monsoon as it is in scorching temperatures and high humidity that we often experience in Asia,” Singh added.

“It’s technology innovators like Dejero that have helped us to change the mindsets of companies who might have previously felt safer relying on traditional technologies,” added Sofiyant Neo, director of media and creative content with Ideal Systems, and head of Ideal LIVE. “We’ve reduced production costs and resources significantly for our clients by no longer having to rely on a DSNG truck, heavy production crews or on a particular venue’s internet for connectivity — thanks to Dejero’s Smart Blending Technology. We have gradually taken 70 to 80 percent of our workflow into the cloud and proven that the same level of high quality live broadcasting can be achieved remotely from anywhere.”

“We also have to congratulate Dejero on the level of support they’ve provided from the get go — to receive incredible 24/7 remote support to complement the local support from a North American company that is located so far from us in distance and time zones, has inspired and fed the confidence of our engineers in Asia to go further with disruptive technology,“ concluded Mc Kiernan.