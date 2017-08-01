OSN strengthens originals No Man’s Land in partnership with Fremantle

OSN has partnered with Fremantle to bring its first scripted OSN Original series to OSN Series First and OSN streaming app with the fast paced, eight-part action thriller series, No Man’s Land.

Set in the Middle East , mainly in Syria, No Man’s Land focuses on the humanitarian aspects that people in the region can relate to, while shedding light on angles that have never previously been portrayed or told before on the big screen. This comes as part of OSN’s effort to bring fresh meaningful entertainment for the region.

Following the story of the Syrian war through the eyes of a young French man, in search of his estranged sister, No Man’s Land sees its protagonist unravel the mystery, piece by piece by joining forces with ISIS’ biggest rival — a unit of Kurdish all female fighters — and his travels with them through ISIS occupied territory. With family bonds at its core and visceral characters ranging from Kurdish female fighters, an all-female militia borne from the ISIS militant’s ideology that being killed by a woman will prevent them from going to heaven, to secret agents and international idealists, No Man’s Land should be on everyone’s must-watch list this fall.

The highly anticipated OSN Original series provides a unique look at the tragic events in Syria, and the way they affect the entire world, with real life serving as inspiration for the script.

Developing bold storylines and a strong narrative that reflect the evolving aspirations of the region, No Man’s Land marks the first of many stories to be told by the leading entertainment network as part of its approach to provide viewers with different perspectives on themes inspired by the region itself.

Rolla Karam, interim chief content officer at OSN said: “Creating engaging, relevant content for the region has been a key focus for OSN this year through the launch of OSN Originals. OSN has been providing the best in entertainment to regional viewers for over twenty years and we’re thrilled to be bringing this geo-political series No Man’s Land to our viewers screens with our partners Fremantle. While commercial success is important, our goal with OSN Originals is to support a new generation of storytellers. We want to develop bold storylines, and strong narratives that reflect the evolving aspirations of the region. Our guiding principle is simple – authentic and entertaining content will achieve commercial success. If you have a meaningful story to tell, OSN can make it happen.”

Amac Us, VP sales, Middle East, Africa and South East Europe, Fremantle said: “Starring an international cast, No Man’s Land is an emotional and fast-paced drama with a story that is very close to everyone’s heart in the region. We’re proud of this unique collaboration with OSN which will bring this high-end production to audiences in the Middle East as an OSN Original series.”

No Man’s Land stars Félix Moati (The French Dispatch, Le grand bain), Mélanie Thierry (La Douleur, Au revoir là-haut.) and James Purefoy (Altered Carbon, Following, Rome) alongside Souheila Yacoub, Jo Ben Ayed, James Krishna Floyd, Dean Ridge, Julia Faure, François Caron and Céline Samie.

The series is produced by Maria Feldman for Masha Productions, Eitan Mansuri and Jonathan Doweck for Spiro Films, Caroline Benjo, Simon Arnal and Carole Scotta for Haut et Court TV, and co-produced by ARTE France and Versus Production. Fremantle’s Christian Vesper is co-producer and Fremantle distributes internationally.

The new series joins a host of other exciting new original productions launching on OSN this year, including Yalla Neta’asha and A’adet Rigala establishing the network as a major player in offering ground-breaking locally produced content.