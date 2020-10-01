Lenovo has launched its lightest ever ThinkPad

The new ThinkPad weighs in at 1.99 pounds (907g) which Lenovo claims breaks new ground for performance and functionality in an light form factor.

At the core of the X1 is Intel’s new Evo platform and powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors, making it one of the first laptops to launch with Intel’s bleeding-edge silicon.

The 3-inch full HD display comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and four speakers and four 360-degree microphones enhance the audio-visual capabilities.

The laptop also features WiFi 6 and optional 5G.

“We are excited to bring to market this incredible device which will reshape the user experience while working from home, the office and anywhere in between”, said Mohammed Hilili, Lenovo Gulf and East Africa.

“Providing users with the pioneering audio/video screen experience, always on 5G connectivity, ultra-light and ultra-mobile products for a new hybrid working world, is something we are proud of.”

“We are building on our history of co-engineering with Lenovo to drive innovation and deliver new PC experiences to market,” said Gregory Bryant, executive vice president and general manager Intel of the client computing group. “The ThinkPad X1 Nano, made possible by the Project Athena innovation program, exemplifies our commitment to PC innovation and delivering the best laptop experiences for getting things done.”

All Think branded products are loaded with an enterprise-specific version of Vantage, and this fall it’s receiving an upgrade. Commercial Vantage 1.2 is a client-side application designed for enterprise customers that not only makes it easy for end users to update their hardware settings, but it also offers controls specifically for IT admins charged with managing a fleet of devices for their company. With this version, the install size has been cut in half, and the interface has been simplified to so it’s easier to discover features quickly.