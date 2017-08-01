OSN partners with Atyaf as part of Bahrain expansion

OSN has signed a strategic deal with Atyaf Home Entertainment to offer audiences access to OSN’s premium TV channels in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This partnership between OSN and Atyaf Home Entertainment comes at a time where TV screen time and streaming consumption is seeing a surge in the country, OSN claims.

OSN’s content includes exclusive programming with global major studios such as Disney+, HBO, NBC Universal, Fox, Paramount+, MGM, Dream Works to name a few.

Hani ElKukhun, chief commercial officer MENA of OSN said: “This strategic partnership with Atyaf Home Entertainment forms part of our strategy to deliver the best in entertainment to our customers in Bahrain, following the launch of the OSN streaming app earlier this year. Our data-backed insights and curation skills push us to respond to what our viewers want across the Middle East and we are excited to extend our content to audiences in Bahrain, which every member of the household will be able to enjoy.”

Ubaydli Yousif Ubaydli, chairman of Atyaf Holdings added: “OSN is the undisputed market leader when you combine quality, scale and variety of content assets, with exclusive partnerships with global studio majors. We are thrilled to bring OSN with its truly unique offering of the best and freshest movies and series in full exclusivity, the best Arabic content, amazing lifestyle shows, great documentaries and top entertainment brands to our customers.”

To set up a subscription, customers can visit an Atyaf Home Entertainment’s showroom in Muharraq, Bahrain Mall, Seef Mall and Old Palace Avenue in Manama, as well as Lulu pop-ups in Hidd, Riffa, Ramli and Lulu Saar Mall.

Packages start from 9.4 BHD and can be purchased through Sadad, BenefitPay, BWallet or using a credit card.