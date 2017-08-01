Kumulate now supports Nutanix's hyperconverged infrastructure solutions

As the proliferation of video content accelerates, simple and cost effective management of video assets is key to keeping storage costs as low as possible and ensuring content can be monetized effectively.

This latest qualification provides the ability for the entire Kumulate software suite to run natively on Nutanix’s HCI software, the web-scale hyperconverged infrastructure solution which operates in hybrid and multi cloud environments.

In addition, Kumulate is able to manage Objects, Nutanix’s native object storage for providing low resolution proxy versions of video assets visible in Kumulate.

Chris Luther, Director of Product & Presales, Americas at Masstech.said: “Nutanix is a great fit for Kumulate customers who want to leverage the benefits of a hyperconverged infrastructure.

“The power of Kumulate’s video storage and content management capabilities coupled with Nutanix’s private-cloud and virtualized infrastructure will help customers manage costs, increase productivity and drive efficiencies across their video asset management lifecycle.”

Roger Singh, director of global business development for media and entertainment at Nutanix said: “Working with Masstech and enabling Kumulate on Nutanix’s HCI platform will allow media & entertainment customers a simplified, scalable, and cost-effective way to collaborate and manage content globally.”