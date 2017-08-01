Shure launches subminiature omnidirectional microphone

Shure has incorporated IP57 rating into the design making it dirt, dust, water, and perspiration resistant.

The company says it took into confidence audio professionals from film, television, theatre, broadcast, and the corporate world while designing the DuraPlex. AS a result the mic system is suited for a multitude of applications and industries.

The DuraPlex consists of the DL4 Omnidirectional Waterproof Lavalier Microphone and the DH5 Omnidirectional

Waterproof Headset Microphone.

The DuraPlex is also shipping with a set of accessories: a carrying case, snap-fit and foam windscreens, single tie clip, and a presence cap are all included.

The DuraPlex’s 1.6 mm cable is the same that is found in TwinPlex, Shure’s premium subminiature omnidirectional lavalier and headset microphones.

The DH5 pricing starts at $399 and the DL4 lavaliers are available in four colours, with prices starting at $299.