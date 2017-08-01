Five problems facing the broadcast industry, expert

Technology, which never stands still, can be a challenge and an opportunity. It’s a challenge because it imposes change at times when the industry would prefer stability. It’s an opportunity because, correctly implemented, it can remove barriers and solve new as well as long standing problems.

The rate of change today, both in terms of technological progress, and in the need for technology to dramatically intervene to solve new problems, is off the scale. Ten years ago, who would have thought you could shoot 4K video on a telephone? And one year ago, who would have expected “Stay Safe” to replace “Best regards”?

Used intelligently, new broadcast technology can make it easier to produce more with less. Big studios can be repurposed for remote operation and social distancing. With the right set-up, editing and post production can be done from home.

If there’s one technology that’s needed to enable and underpin all of this, it’s a Media Asset Management system (MAM). If you can track your media and access it from anywhere, then it becomes an active, productive asset rather than a passive one. If you can give editors the power to search and retrieve media instantly, wherever they are, you have the basis for improved efficiency, even in the middle of a pandemic. Essentially, your MAM becomes your workflow.

If you can do this without disruption, and within a familiar user experience, then you will have found the shortest possible path towards stability, productivity and profitability.

With that said, let’s take a look at six problems the broadcast industry is currently facing - and what to do about them.