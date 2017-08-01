Netflix Arabic users could be victims to phishing attacks, Kaspersky report

Kaspesky says cyberc criminals are using the popular streaming service’s landing page as a bait to users in the region. The popularity of the global streaming giant serves as a front to disguise phishers.

Spam and phishing are a common mass-attack method because it is not only done at a large scale but also often uses names of the legitimate institutions and organisations, promoting fraudster’s chances of success in their hunt for innocent people’s credentials.

In the case with Netflix, the choice was to target its users.

Tatyana Shcherbakova, a security researcher at Kaspersky pointed out that personal information and credentials are extremely valuble digital assets in today's day and age.

“We can only guess how fraudsters may exploit Netflix credentials gathered as a result of such attacks, but the scenarios are never optimistic,” she said.

Shcherbakova says these valuable assets can then be “sold on the dark web if the user has a prepaid subscription, or used later to add credibility to a malicious e-mail scheme”.

For instance, users could be informed that they need to pay for the account restoration, and in some cases it could also lead to blackmail.

She added: “When the victim’s password and login are the same as their credentials to other sensitive domains, the criminals might penetrate their social media or e-mails. This is why we always recommend using different passwords for different services and two-factor authentification”.

Netflix has themselves put in place a number of measures place to protect users’ accounts including a dedicated support page that helps identify and handle suspicious communications.