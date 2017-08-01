HP's new Omen desktops are targeting creative professionals

The company also adds NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs to its Omen 30L Desktop that has also been dedicated for gamers.

Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, which delivers increases of up to 1.9X performance-per-watt over the previous generation, the RTX 30 Series powers graphics experiences at all resolutions, even up to 8K at the top end.

The spec sheet also lends allure to creative professionals working in content management and production, and those individuals looking to process graphics intensive tasks.

According to the HP Gaming D&A Study 2020, PC gamers are spending an average of four additional hours or more a week gaming.

According to HP gamers are looking for a “cleaner set-up” devoid of “cable management is a serious issue for most gamers”.

HP designed a new wireless accessories portfolio which includes the OMEN Frequency Wireless Headset, OMEN Vector Wireless Mouse, and OMEN Spacer Wireless TLK Keyboard – featuring Warp Wireless Technology.

“Gamers have long been hesitant to go fully wireless with their accessories due to concerns over lag, battery life, and overall quality, despite the strong desire for more space efficiency, especially with streaming setups becoming more widespread,” said Judy Johnson, Director of Gaming and Esports, HP Inc.

The OMEN 30L Desktop is a graphics powerhouse with the introduction of the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs – the 2nd generation of RTX – features new RT Cores, Tensor Cores and streaming multiprocessors, bringing stunning visuals, faster frame rates, and AI acceleration.