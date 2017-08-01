HP's new Omen desktops are targeting creative professionals

Broadcast
News
Published: 26 October 2020 - 12:42 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
HP debuted new Omen accessories featuring Warp Wireless Technology with Omen Command Center integration to offer a wireless ecosystem for gamers.

The company also adds NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs to its Omen 30L Desktop that has also been dedicated for gamers.

Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, which delivers increases of up to 1.9X performance-per-watt over the previous generation, the RTX 30 Series powers graphics experiences at all resolutions, even up to 8K at the top end.

The spec sheet also lends allure to creative professionals working in content management and production, and those individuals looking to process graphics intensive tasks.

According to the HP Gaming D&A Study 2020, PC gamers are spending an average of four additional hours or more a week gaming.

According to HP gamers are looking for a “cleaner set-up” devoid of “cable management is a serious issue for most gamers”.

HP designed a new wireless accessories portfolio which includes the OMEN Frequency Wireless Headset, OMEN Vector Wireless Mouse, and OMEN Spacer Wireless TLK Keyboard – featuring Warp Wireless Technology.

“Gamers have long been hesitant to go fully wireless with their accessories due to concerns over lag, battery life, and overall quality, despite the strong desire for more space efficiency, especially with streaming setups becoming more widespread,” said Judy Johnson, Director of Gaming and Esports, HP Inc.

The OMEN 30L Desktop is a graphics powerhouse with the introduction of the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs – the 2nd generation of RTX – features new RT Cores, Tensor Cores and streaming multiprocessors, bringing stunning visuals, faster frame rates, and AI acceleration.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Hotelier Awards 2020 Shortlist: Safety & Security Person of the Year
    Hotelier Awards 2020 Shortlist: Mid-Market Hotel Team of the Year
      Hotelier Awards 2020 Shortlist: Young Hotelier of the Year
        Hotelier Awards 2020 Shortlist: Unsung Hero of the Year
          Hotelier Awards 2020 Shortlist: Sales Person of the Year

            More related galleries

            Speakers announced for the Oil & Gas Future Forum
              Pictures: Bobcat's new light compaction range developed in collaboration with the Ammann Group
                Deiptii Taurannii explains the Feng Shui and Vastu powers of her favourite design objects
                  CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Fit-Out Project of the Year
                    New Portuguese restaurant Lana Lusa opens in Dubai