Digital Nirvana rolls out advanced features for trance closed-captioning

Digital Nirvana unveiled several powerful new capabilities for Trance, the company's enterprise-grade, cloud-based application for closed captioning and transcription.

With Trance 3.1, Digital Nirvana has added new features that use natural language processing (NLP) to automatically convert transcripts into captions and to automatically detect shot changes.

Digital Nirvana's Trance unites cutting-edge speech-to-text technology and other AI-driven processes with cloud-based architecture to drive efficient broadcast and media workflows.

Implementing cloud-based metadata generation and closed captioning as part of their existing operations, media companies can radically reduce the time and cost of delivering accurate, compliant content for publishing worldwide.

They also can enrich and classify content, enabling more effective repurposing of media libraries and facilitating more intelligent targeting of advertising spots.

The latest version of Trance sets another industry standard with automatic shot change detection, including configurable thresholds for generating alerts when captions fall out of compliance.

For instance, Trance can identify the end of a shot and ensure that captions belonging to the shot do not cross over.

Besides, Trance 3.1 now includes a frame-rate conversion feature that automatically converts captions and video that is to be repurposed for multiple platforms.

"Introduced earlier this year, Trance 3.0 was a major update that brought significant efficiency gains to media companies' internal captioning processes — helping to open up powerful new business opportunities for distributing compliant content on popular streaming platforms," said Russell Wise, senior vice president at Digital Nirvana.

"But we haven't rested on our laurels with Trance 3.0; instead, we're continuing to develop the platform and add new capabilities designed to make the professional captioning process faster, easier, and more efficient than ever and also help broadcasters deliver the best possible experience to viewers who rely on captions."