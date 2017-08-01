Blackmagic reveals details of latest Mercedes-AMG viral video

The latest social media campaigns for Mercedes-AMG A-Class were shot with Blackmagic RAW on the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K, it has been revealed by the professional camera manufacturer.

The editing and grading was completed with DaVinci Resolve Studio, Blackmagic's post production system.

The short film, available to view on Mercedes’ official YouTube channel, was directed by the Italian production company, T2 Films, in collaboration with DP Matteo Bertoli, and was shot on location in Frankfurt, Germany.

Bertoli said on the production and delivery of the project: “As this was content for social channels, our main creative challenge was to create a visually appealing story that could still sit in the glossy world of car commercials, within the resources we had.”

To create drama through deep blacks and shadows, Bertoli paired his Pocket Cinema Camera 6K with a Leica R lens against minimal lighting. The majority of footage was shot in 6K 2:40, at 48 and 24 fps.

“The camera’s dual ISO came into its own on this shoot. We were working between 160 and 3200, as we had so many different environments” he added. “We knew we could only rely on the existing street lighting for the exterior, moving shots of the car, and in the studio, we just used a couple of Astera tubes with some negative fill and bounce to light Davide. Having a camera that is versatile enough to capture stunning shots across this ISO range helped to keep the production incredibly agile.”

He also handled the grade for the shoot, applying his own BUTTERY Natural Rec709 as a conversion LUT to produce a fresh, clean final look, ready for the content to be uploaded to Mercedes’ social channels.