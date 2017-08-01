Huawei’s MateBook X comes to UAE this month

The Matebook X, weighs in at 1KG and comes with a 3K screen Pure View screen, is priced at 5,499 at launch with the Pro variant available for AED6,499.

Huawei’s laptops also come with multi-screen share, which the company calls Multi Screen Collaboration in Huawei Share that allows for seamless collaboration between smartphones and PCs.

The MateBook X comes with Intel’s 10th generation Core i5 processor and up to 16GB RAM. The chip allows for Wi-Fi 6 support with speeds up to three times of Wi-Fi 5.

The 42Wh (rated capacity) battery supports up to 9 hours of local media playback or typical productivity scenarios.

The MateBook X Pro also features 10th generation CPUs for professional performance and an all-day long battery life with a portable charger.

The power button also doubles as a fingerprint sensor, and the Pro also comes with a quad-speaker setup with 4 mics for a better listening experience.