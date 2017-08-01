PMC opens new factory to cope with demand for CI monitors

Broadcast
News
Published: 30 October 2020 - 7:19 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Loudspeaker manufacturer PMC has opened a new factory in Bedfordshire, UK, to cope with burgeoning demand for its world-beating CI series.

Since launching last September, CI monitors have proved hugely popular with the installation market where they are delivering Hollywood studio audio quality. Incorporating the same proprietary PMC technology as the company’s multi award winning audiophile speakers and studio monitors, these slimline speakers are designed with a shallow depth for on-wall and in-wall custom installations. This design feature also makes them ideally suited to professional studios that are embracing Dolby Atmos immersive audio for music and film mixing and want discreet monitors for their wall and ceiling channels.

“In addition to the flourishing custom installation market, CI monitors also form an integral part of our loudspeaker systems for Dolby Atmos and we anticipate a sharp uptake in demand as more and more professional studios embrace this format for music mixing,” says PMC’s owner Peter Thomas.

Based on an industrial estate in Sandy – just 10 minutes from PMC’s head office in Biggleswade – the new factory covers 6,000 square feet and includes additional space for warehousing. Alongside the very latest manufacturing equipment, PMC has invested in facilities for stringent acoustic testing and critical listening, which will be carried out on every monitor before it is despatched.

In addition to the new manufacturing facilities, PMC is also increasing its staff resources to support the expansion.
