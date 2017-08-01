Al-Futtaim Group partners to use Microsoft cloud

Al-Futtaim will leverage its multiple touch points with its customers, building a Customer Data Platform, which will deepen its knowledge of their preferences to deliver personalised messages, experiences and recommendations, driving greater loyalty.

This will be powered by the use of advanced analytics for a variety of case scenarios, as part of an AI Factory that will serve all Al-Futtaim business units. Various business challenges will be tackled around product recommendation, forecasting demand, pricing and many others.

Al-Futtaim will migrate its data centre to the intelligent cloud by modernising its core business applications and SAP environment to the cloud. The company will also leverage the Microsoft and SAP partnership on interoperability, to enable a more agile business operating and enriched customer experience.

Gurmeet Singh, chief digital officer, Al-Futtaim Group said: “Our goal is to unlock hyper-personalised experiences for our customers. This requires us to invest in advanced technologies and infuse digital innovations into our customer-first philosophy, enabling us to make a direct impact across all of our business entities. Microsoft is an ideal partner on this journey, to help realise our vision to create powerful and enriching experiences for our customers.”

Cloud-native services and microservices will also enable an omni-channel experience for end customers, through transforming its e-commerce platforms, providing them with convenience and bridging the gap between physical and digital experiences. This will deliver a seamless customer journey, that addresses clients’ needs through digital channels and contactless shopping services.

Sayed Hashish, GM, Microsoft UAE said: “Digital experiences have become even more important to retailers in today’s landscape” said. “Knowing your customers, empowering employees, delivering on an intelligent retail operation and reinventing business models sit at the heart of digitally enabled business transformation for the group. Al-Futtaim’s journey to the secure, intelligent and trusted Microsoft Cloud is a leap forward in its ambitions to reinvent customer experiences, and we look forward to providing the best tools and technologies for the company to achieve their goals”.