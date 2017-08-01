Al-Futtaim Group partners to use Microsoft cloud

Broadcast
News
Published: 4 October 2020 - 5:13 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Al-Futtaim Group has adopted the Microsoft intelligent Cloud to accelerate its digital transformation journey and reimagine its business model, in its effort to enrich every day and deliver unique experiences to its customers.

Al-Futtaim will leverage its multiple touch points with its customers, building a Customer Data Platform, which will deepen its knowledge of their preferences to deliver personalised messages, experiences and recommendations, driving greater loyalty.

This will be powered by the use of advanced analytics for a variety of case scenarios, as part of an AI Factory that will serve all Al-Futtaim business units. Various business challenges will be tackled around product recommendation, forecasting demand, pricing and many others.

Al-Futtaim will migrate its data centre to the intelligent cloud by modernising its core business applications and SAP environment to the cloud. The company will also leverage the Microsoft and SAP partnership on interoperability, to enable a more agile business operating and enriched customer experience.

Gurmeet Singh, chief digital officer, Al-Futtaim Group said: “Our goal is to unlock hyper-personalised experiences for our customers. This requires us to invest in advanced technologies and infuse digital innovations into our customer-first philosophy, enabling us to make a direct impact across all of our business entities. Microsoft is an ideal partner on this journey, to help realise our vision to create powerful and enriching experiences for our customers.”

Cloud-native services and microservices will also enable an omni-channel experience for end customers, through transforming its e-commerce platforms, providing them with convenience and bridging the gap between physical and digital experiences. This will deliver a seamless customer journey, that addresses clients’ needs through digital channels and contactless shopping services.

Sayed Hashish, GM, Microsoft UAE said: “Digital experiences have become even more important to retailers in today’s landscape” said. “Knowing your customers, empowering employees, delivering on an intelligent retail operation and reinventing business models sit at the heart of digitally enabled business transformation for the group. Al-Futtaim’s journey to the secure, intelligent and trusted Microsoft Cloud is a leap forward in its ambitions to reinvent customer experiences, and we look forward to providing the best tools and technologies for the company to achieve their goals”.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

DEWA organises seminars and workshops for suppliers and SMEs at WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2020
    Yokogawa survey: Two-thirds of process industry companies anticipate fully autonomous operations by 2030
      Calls for testing to replace quarantine measures intensify
        The response to 9/11 should’ve created a COVID-19 plan, say aviation experts
          New Turkish and Lebanese lounge opens at Dubai's Studio One hotel

            More related galleries

            Revealed: The Hotelier Middle East Power 50 from 30 to 21
              Revealed: The Hotelier Middle East Power 50 from 40 to 31
                Revealed: The Hotelier Middle East Power 50 from 50 to 41
                  First look inside Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown
                    CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Young Interior Designer of the Year