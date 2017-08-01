Sony opens second UAE store at Dubai's Mall of the Emirates

Published: 5 October 2020 - 1:05 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Tech giant Sony has opened its second flagship storre in Dubai's Mall of the Emirates, to go along with its existing retail outlet. Sony also has a presence in the Dubai Mall.

Formerly branded as the Kansas store, Sony MOE will offer the latest range of Alpha mirrorless cameras, lenses and fixed lens compact series cameras.

The new store will also offer a photoshoot section where customers can test and experience the latest Sony cameras.

A section at the new store will be dedicated to Sony’s latest range of headphones, including the new WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling, among others.

As part of the opening, Sony MOE will showcase the latest Sony cameras, such as the Sony A7SIII, the newly launched world’s smallest full frame mirrorless camera – Sony A7C, and the Sony ZV-1.

The store will also provide sensor and lens cleaning services, after sales support and collection for repairs.

