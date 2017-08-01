Panasonic releases live video production platform Kairos

Broadcast
News
Published: 6 October 2020 - 9:20 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Panasonic has released Kairos a next-generation IT / IP live video production platform to the UAE markets.

The new video production platform from the electronics manufacturer is designed to deliver significantly improved quality and productivity to live video production, venue preparation and video streaming services of broadcasters and event producers for professional sports games, musical concerts and other events.

Live video production needs to adapt to today’s new technologies, especially when you factor in the situation created by the global pandemic.

It is hence pivotal to create a sense of reality at event venues where multiple projectors and LED video walls are used to display multi-screen images.

To enable swift utilisation Panasonic has set up the ‘Kairos Alliance Partners’, through which the company promotes association with partners’ products as well as system integration with the aim of establishing Kairos as a de facto standard of next-generation video production platforms.
