Sony completes 100% acquisition of Nevion

The acquisition will enhance Sony’s prowess in providing end-to-end IP and cloud-based production solutions for broadcasting and other applications.

Sony, which has been a minority shareholder in Nevion since July 2019, is purchasing the remaining shares in the company, and making it a subsidiary.

Over the last decade Sony has been dedicatedly working to stay at the forefront of IP-based production innovation.

In recent years, there has been an increasing demand in broadcasting and other business areas for remote production solutions and remote integration (REMI), as they allow resources such as equipment, facilities and even staff to be shared across locations in real-time, resulting in greater efficiency and effectiveness.

The spread of Covid-19 has accelerated this trend, and the need of combining on-premise facility and cloud processing, enabling remote work and resource sharing, has become the basis of business continuity planning for the broadcast and production community.

Since June 2019, Sony has had a strategic partnership with Nevion, and both companies have been collaborating to address those markets. This investment will enable Sony to build a much closer relationship with Nevion and lead to the delivery of more integrated solutions.

“We are always listening to our customers’ feedback, pushing hard to deliver innovation that goes beyond their expectations. Through this investment, we will take the scope of IP-based remote production to the next level as one of our highly focused business fields”, said Mikio Kita, VP of media solutions, Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc.

“As the Sony Group, we pursue technologies to achieve ‘Remote’, ‘Reality’ and ‘Real time’ solutions. With Nevion’s acclaimed expertise, we will deliver more integrated and optimal experience for our customers.”