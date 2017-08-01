Sony completes 100% acquisition of Nevion

Broadcast
News
Published: 8 October 2020 - 7:14 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Sony’s Imaging Products and Solutions division is set to acquiring Nevion AS, a company known in providing virtualised media production solutions.

The acquisition will enhance Sony’s prowess in providing end-to-end IP and cloud-based production solutions for broadcasting and other applications.

Sony, which has been a minority shareholder in Nevion since July 2019, is purchasing the remaining shares in the company, and making it a subsidiary.

Over the last decade Sony has been dedicatedly working to stay at the forefront of IP-based production innovation.

In recent years, there has been an increasing demand in broadcasting and other business areas for remote production solutions and remote integration (REMI), as they allow resources such as equipment, facilities and even staff to be shared across locations in real-time, resulting in greater efficiency and effectiveness.

The spread of Covid-19 has accelerated this trend, and the need of combining on-premise facility and cloud processing, enabling remote work and resource sharing, has become the basis of business continuity planning for the broadcast and production community.

Since June 2019, Sony has had a strategic partnership with Nevion, and both companies have been collaborating to address those markets. This investment will enable Sony to build a much closer relationship with Nevion and lead to the delivery of more integrated solutions.

“We are always listening to our customers’ feedback, pushing hard to deliver innovation that goes beyond their expectations. Through this investment, we will take the scope of IP-based remote production to the next level as one of our highly focused business fields”, said Mikio Kita, VP of media solutions, Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc.

“As the Sony Group, we pursue technologies to achieve ‘Remote’, ‘Reality’ and ‘Real time’ solutions. With Nevion’s acclaimed expertise, we will deliver more integrated and optimal experience for our customers.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Turning up the innovation engine
    'Air traffic in the Gulf could surge' if GCC lifts quarantine rules
      Boeing expects 11% drop in demand for commercial aircraft
        DNV GL, TCM and SINTEF join forces in major international carbon capture and storage partnership
          Empower completes shoring work for its new District Cooling Plant in Za’beel

            More related galleries

            Revealed: The Hotelier Middle East Power 50 from 40 to 31
              Revealed: The Hotelier Middle East Power 50 from 50 to 41
                First look inside Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown
                  CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Young Interior Designer of the Year
                    First looki inside Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown