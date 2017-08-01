Commvault announces metallic cloud storage service

Metallic Cloud Storage Service brings together technology from Commvault and Microsoft Azure for security and scale, with single pane of glass management through the Commvault Command Center.

Manoj Nair, General Manager Commvault said: “The need to leverage the cloud is only accelerating, and having simple, direct access to cloud storage as a primary or secondary backup target allows us to facilitate our customers’ journeys to the cloud while also providing a critical step in ransomware readiness with an air-gapped cloud copy.”

As today's hybrid workloads span a customer's entire business, and can be costly, difficult, and complex to manage, this new managed cloud storage service from Commvault makes it easy for IT administrators to expertly use the cloud as a backup target in just a few clicks.

The introduction of Metallic Cloud Storage Service follows the integration of Metallic SaaS into the Commvault Command Center. Metallic Cloud Storage Service is now available across North America, EMEA and APAC, and Metallic SaaS is available in North America and ANZ.