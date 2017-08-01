Lawo's new PowerCore Gateway to be available this quarter

Lawo has added to its IP broadcast range with the launch of its PowerCore Gateway product, which was announced earlier this year and set to available in this quarter.

The powerful and adaptable IP I/O node housed in 1RU addresses a growing request for a modular audio stagebox for meeting all I/O requirements within modern production environments.

Based on a license system, it was possible to adapt the PowerCoreRP IP Audio I/O & DSP Node for remote production and turn it to an IP I/O node.

The “little brother of the PowerCoreRP provides on its rear eight slots, ready to carry I/O cards for mic, line, AES3 conversion and GPIO in whatever combination desired.

Lawo’s PowerCoreRP is a fully featured remote production solution for mc² audio consoles with integrated modular I/O, DSP and IP streaming capabilities.

The compact 1RU device combines modular audio I/O and high-density DSP functionality in a WAN-capable IP node. The unit’s ST2022-7 network redundancy and its Class-C jitter/network latency robustness eliminate the need for dedicated WAN-gateways from 3rd party suppliers. This minimizes set-up complexity of remote productions and further reduces potential single points of failure.

The feature set includes sophisticated test mode and lineup patterns as well as controllable DIM levels to the talents’ ear-pieces for talkback from the director. Furthermore, the graphical interface allows to monitor the control connection to the host console, the on-air status and the Sync. Monitoring of Listen and PFL is available as well as a local talkback system. While on air, any kind of on-site operation can be locked remotely from the host console.

The PowerCore Gateway modular IP I/O node will be available in Q3 2020.